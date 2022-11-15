Not Available

Through new camera techniques never before attempted we are able to put your audience on the edge of their seats, gasping for breath through FEEL-A-VISION. Your audience will boast that in one night they were able to whip a young girl to her masochistic climax - feel the warmth of a young female hitchhiker's gratitude for giving her a ride - answer a voyeur's plea to endure his young wife's sensuous desires - be sucked into a back alley profession they only dreamed existed - be pulled into a religion that requires a witness to an act of awareness by two young female believers and finally to participate with them in the most bizarre rite of depravity - take pictures of a would be starlet in a celebrated model studio and for a few dollars more get exactly what they want - get anything they wanted from a young Mexican girl in trouble with the police in return for helping her escape.