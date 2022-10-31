You Are God

One of the biggest Polish film premieres of 2012 and eagerly anticipated for over a decade, it is the story of the late 90s generation and the three friends behind the music: Magik, Focus and Rahim. The fact-based film directed by Leszek Dawid charts the relentless struggle for success of Paktofonika, against the backdrop of crumbling traditional values in dreary 90s Silesia. The contradictory ideals of hiphop - the rebellious, edgy lyrics against the ‘system’ juxtaposed with the money and fame sought by the artists - are superbly captured in this dark, unforgettable drama.
|Dawid Ogrodnik
|Rahim
|Tomasz Schuchardt
|Fokus
|Arkadiusz Jakubik
|Gustaw Zarzycki
|Marcin Dorociński
|Manager
|Przemyslaw Bluszcz
|Magik's father
|Piotr Nowak
|Kozak
