You Are God

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Filmowe Kadr

One of the biggest Polish film premieres of 2012 and eagerly anticipated for over a decade, it is the story of the late 90s generation and the three friends behind the music: Magik, Focus and Rahim. The fact-based film directed by Leszek Dawid charts the relentless struggle for success of Paktofonika, against the backdrop of crumbling traditional values in dreary 90s Silesia. The contradictory ideals of hiphop - the rebellious, edgy lyrics against the ‘system’ juxtaposed with the money and fame sought by the artists - are superbly captured in this dark, unforgettable drama.

Cast

Dawid OgrodnikRahim
Tomasz SchuchardtFokus
Arkadiusz JakubikGustaw Zarzycki
Marcin DorocińskiManager
Przemyslaw BluszczMagik's father
Piotr NowakKozak

