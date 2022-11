Not Available

When all North American air traffic was grounded after the terrorist attacks on 9/11, over six thousand passengers from all over the world were stranded in the tiny community of Gander, Newfoundland. For five days the people of Gander housed, fed, clothed, and entertained their homesick visitors, creating a lasting memory for the waylaid passengers and forming a unique bond that continues to this day between the people of Gander, and the ‘come from aways’.