Not Available

Finally, the citizens of Wemmicksville are saying that Punchinello is a good Wemmick! He's always wanted to hear that. But in his effort to please the crowd, Punchinello forgets what his maker Eli has taught him. So when others start collecting boxes and balls, Punchinello decides he wants to have some too. They make him feel so good-until he remembers how his arms ache from holding them all. Until he remembers how tired he is from working just to buy more. Until he stumbles into Eli's workshop and is reminded of how very much he's given up to have those boxes and balls. Once again at the knee of his creator, Punchinello hears the words he needs the most: "You are special, not because of the things you have, but because you are mine."