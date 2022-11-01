You Are the One

Not Available

Sally Malasmas applies for a US visa. There she meets the young and dashing vice-consul Will Derby with a wide, warm and inviting smile. Sally feels it's her lucky day! But Will thinks Sally does not have enough ties to the Philippines that will make her come back. He denies her visa, beams one last sweet smile at her and turns his back before she could protest. It isn't Sally's lucky day anymore. Sally Malasmas is a Care Officer at the National Statistics Office. She's smart and is a genuinely caring person who always has a hand to help other people.