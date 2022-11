Not Available

Newscaster Walter Cronkite's stentorian pronouncement "You are there" -- an armchair witness to history's great moments -- greeted viewers of this popular television series that ran from 1953-1957. Hosted by the likes of Mike Wallace and Charles Collingwood, the show investigated famed historical events as though they were breaking news. This volume focuses on such notorious outlaws as the Dalton Gang and the gunfight at the O.K. Corral.