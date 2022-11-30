Not Available

You Asked to See the Monster

    “You Asked To See The Monster…So here is the monster you made me.” Gary Green wrote these words a year after his wife filed for divorce. “There will be 5 lives taken today - me being the 5th.” Green intended to kill his ex-wife and her three children. Green’s haunting letter to ex-wife Lovetta stated “I pray the lord allows my soul to enter heaven. If not, I will burn in Hell forever.” He currently resides on Death Row, after stabbing Lovetta 27 times, before drowning her 6-year old daughter. This is the traumatic and emotional story of the two sons, then aged 9 and 12, who escaped from their stepfather with their lives.

