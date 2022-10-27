You Call It Passion

Ra-hee is ready for the real world. She has graduated from a respectable college and begins to apply for full-time jobs but is rejected by every company that she applies to. When all hope is lost, she gets a phone call from a newspaper company and is recruited as an intern in the entertainment section. Although reluctant at first, as she believes herself to be over-qualified for the job, she soon learns and understands the passion of the press. During her rollercoaster experience as an entertainment journalist/intern, she discovers the dirty and hidden aspects of the journalism industry.
|Jung Jae-Young
|Ha Jae-kwan
|Oh Dal-Su
|Director Ko
|Ryu Deok-hwan
|Photographer Seo-jin
|Ryu Hyun-Kyung
|Reporter Chae-eun
|Yoon Kyun-sang
|Woo Ji-han
|Bae Seong-Woo
|Reporter Seon-woo
