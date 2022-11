Not Available

In this film, you meet the woman who wakes up every day and proclaims her love for everyone and everything in her path, the woman who popularized “affirmations,” the woman who shakes hands with presidents, dignitaries, celebrities, and who always has an affectionate hug for fans who run up to her at a public appearance or Hay House event to thank her for “saving my life.” And when she embraces them, she’ll insist, “It wasn’t me. It was you.”