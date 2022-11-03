You Can't Stop the Murders

Not Available

Australian small-town cop Gary (Eck) enjoys his nearly pastoral existence, with traffic violations providing the major excitement to his normally low-key days. While away from work, Gary spends a good deal of time fantasizing about local news reporter Julia (Kirstie Hutton), who would just as soon relocate to the thriving metropolis of Sydney. Soon, however, a motorcyclist is found decapitated, with a construction worker, a sailor, and a cowboy and Indian also meeting the same fate. With some murderous weirdo with some sort of Village People fixation terrorizing the town, Gary -- with the help of big-wig city detective and Don Johnson-wannabe Tony Charles (Mir) -- begins to realize that a cop is the last remaining victim to be murdered in order for the killings to be complete. ...