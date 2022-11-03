Not Available

You Can't Stop the Murders

  • Thriller
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SBS Independent

Australian small-town cop Gary (Eck) enjoys his nearly pastoral existence, with traffic violations providing the major excitement to his normally low-key days. While away from work, Gary spends a good deal of time fantasizing about local news reporter Julia (Kirstie Hutton), who would just as soon relocate to the thriving metropolis of Sydney. Soon, however, a motorcyclist is found decapitated, with a construction worker, a sailor, and a cowboy and Indian also meeting the same fate. With some murderous weirdo with some sort of Village People fixation terrorizing the town, Gary -- with the help of big-wig city detective and Don Johnson-wannabe Tony Charles (Mir) -- begins to realize that a cop is the last remaining victim to be murdered in order for the killings to be complete. ...

Cast

Gary EckConstable Gary Raymond
Anthony MirChief Carter
Jason Clarke
Jimeoin
Richard CarterChief Carter
Rob CarltonBarry

View Full Cast >

Images