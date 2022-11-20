You Die - Get the app, then die

Not Available

Someone downloads an app on your phone behind your back. It looks like an augmented reality game, but soon you realize it's an App that connects you to the world of the dead, which allows you to see the dead through the camera of the phone. On the screen you see a countdown timer starting from 24 hours and before it reaches Zero, you have to download the App to someone else's phone to earn 24 more hours. And you must do it every single day. What would you do? Would you continue passing this curse and condemning other people?