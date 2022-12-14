You (Friend) Wu Jing

Not Available

Joe is betrayed by his gang, who then set out to kill him. On the run, he forcibly enters the apartment of Ann. Despite being initially scared, Joe departs on fairly friendly terms, and catches up with Ann again the next day at her work. One of Ann's students is Sweetie, whose father Mr Fung dotes on her. Fung, a jeweller, is also being romantically pursued by one of his employees, Elsa. The following day, Joe's old gang rob Fung's jewellery shop, during which time they snatch Sweetie.