Not Available

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS! is a compilation of twisted human behaviour, featuring topless wrestling, horrible car crashes, and various serious injuries. This is 'harsh reality TV', not for the squeamish. Limbs Torn off, naked skydiving, gored and stomped by bulls, topless wrestling, insane falls, hand-to-hand violence, horrific crashes, snapped limbs, topless boxing and for the first time in the UK... the insanity of backyard wrestling!