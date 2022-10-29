1977

You Light Up My Life

  • Drama
  • Romance

August 30th, 1977

Columbia Pictures

Laurie has been in show business since she was a child. Her dream is to be a singer, songwriter and actress. Her father wants her to be a comedian like him and Laurie only tries because it pleases her father. But she is a lousy comedian. She auditions for everything and is engaged to Ken, but Ken does not understand her needs. She has a one night stand with Chris, only to later find that he is a director. She has many emotions that have not yet been addressed and she must face them before she can get on with her life.

Cast

Joe SilverSy Robinson
Michael ZaslowChris Nolan
Stephen NathanKen Rothenberg
Melanie MayronAnnie Gerrard
Lisa ReevesCarla Wright
John GowansCharley Nelson

