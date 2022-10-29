Not Available

Justine, a recent college graduate turned retail employee, lives and works in a nameless city. The film begins when her boyfriend, Zach, leaves to interview for a position at a recently renovated art house movie theater in a small town. He lands the job and together they relocate to an air mattress in his new boss' garage. Dropped suddenly into an unfamiliar place and stripped of all routine and distraction, Justine is left to sit quietly by and observe the early signs of her own deteriorating relationship. You Make Me Feel So Young is a carefully selected collection of moments from the life of a young woman in transition, and a meditation on the subtly complex questions one often faces in such situations.