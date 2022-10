Not Available

Aya and Louis separated a long time ago. Their little girl, Lina, is now 7 years old. Today, Aya lives with Victor, with whom she’d like to have a baby. Louis is with Gaëlle, who’s his girlfriend but nothing more. Through nine secret meetings organised by Aya, the film tells the story of how a woman and a man, torn between romantic charades and the quest for a «permanent» harmony, take a fresh start at being lovers.