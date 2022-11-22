You Must Be This Tall

Not Available

The film that Michael Janusonis of the Providence Journal claims, "is not to be missed," is an exhilarating ride; a poignant and often hilarious look at one of New England's great landmarks. YMBTT takes you all the way back to 1847, to the early beginning of Rocky Point Park, then flies fast like a roller coaster to its current, demolished state. Along the way we meet colorful and insightful characters who rode the rides, who ran the rides, and who kept the park running for all those years. You'll see hurricanes and Presidents, the Yo-Yo and the Flume, and you'll just about be able to taste those clam cakes and that chowder from the World's Largest Shore Dinner Hall.