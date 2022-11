Not Available

America's most trusted doctor team and authors of the best-selling YOU series are now translating astounding new medical insights about dieting into news you can use to help shave inches off your waist. Here's a fact: muscle burns 50 times calories than fat, so if you want to lose weight, you have to gain muscle. To do that, you don't need time, money or equipment. Celebrity trainer Joel Harper shows you how to make your body into your gym.