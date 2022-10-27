1937

You Only Live Once

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 28th, 1937

Studio

Walter Wanger Productions

Based partially on the story of Bonnie and Clyde, Eddie Taylor (Henry Fonda) is an ex-convict who cannot get a break after being released from prison. When he is framed for murder, Taylor is forced to flee with his wife Joan Graham (Sylvia Sidney) and baby. While escaping prison after being sentenced to death, Taylor becomes a real murderer, condemning himself and Joan to a life of crime and death on the road.

Cast

Sylvia SidneyJoan Graham
Barton MacLaneStephen Whitney
Jean DixonBonnie Graham
William GarganFather Dolan
Jerome CowanDr. Hill
Charles 'Chic' SaleEthan

Images