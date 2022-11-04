Not Available

In this musical, the only one singer/dancer Alice Faye, made for Universal, a Broadway producer is in a quandary when he discovers that the opening of his newest big production coincides with that of a major charity event. He despairs that the show will close after opening night until an ingenious writer suggests that he simply give the production snob-appeal by making the tickets nearly impossible to get by fabricating a story that they were all purchased by a flamboyant Texas oil baron who is totally besotted by the show's star, Faye. Unfortunately things go haywire when a young fellow suggests that the writer (who impersonates the oilman) sign to a lucrative advertising contract. Songs include: "You're a Sweetheart," "My Fine Feathered Friend," "Who Killed Maggie?" "Scraping the Toast" and "So It's Love."