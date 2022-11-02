Not Available

You're an Education

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Cartoons

The brochures in a travel agency come to life. After a series of quick gags (flying fish in airplanes, a wave washing swimmers out to sea and back, etc). , there's a musical interlude featuring a tuba from Cuba. Two Hungary boys are lured by the Cook Island; they grab the Twin Forks from Montana, and add Turkey to their plates, then stop by the Sandwich Islands, Hamburg, Chili, Oyster Bay, and finally a cup of Java. A thief from Bagdad visits the Kimberly Diamond Mines, but awakes a sleeping baby, who Wales. This alerts Central (America), who calls Radio City, which contacts all countries. A group of bobbies, Mounties, Scotland Yard, and others pursue, while the thief is visiting a Pawnee shop. He tries to hide in the fog of London, but it's blown away by a windmill. A dude ranch hand ropes him, then drags him through the Red, Black, and Yellow Seas, and onto the back of the Lone Stranger's horse...

Cast

Mel BlancLone Stranger (voice)
Billy BletcherSinging Tibetan / Thief of Baghdad (voice)

