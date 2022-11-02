You're an Education

Not Available

The brochures in a travel agency come to life. After a series of quick gags (flying fish in airplanes, a wave washing swimmers out to sea and back, etc). , there's a musical interlude featuring a tuba from Cuba. Two Hungary boys are lured by the Cook Island; they grab the Twin Forks from Montana, and add Turkey to their plates, then stop by the Sandwich Islands, Hamburg, Chili, Oyster Bay, and finally a cup of Java. A thief from Bagdad visits the Kimberly Diamond Mines, but awakes a sleeping baby, who Wales. This alerts Central (America), who calls Radio City, which contacts all countries. A group of bobbies, Mounties, Scotland Yard, and others pursue, while the thief is visiting a Pawnee shop. He tries to hide in the fog of London, but it's blown away by a windmill. A dude ranch hand ropes him, then drags him through the Red, Black, and Yellow Seas, and onto the back of the Lone Stranger's horse...