Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen take their antics out into the great outdoors, where they take viewers on rock-climbing expeditions, camping, butterfly wrangling, and marshmallow toasting. There are plenty of new songs, too. In a word, this is dippy as kid videos go, fixated on its little celebrities and too full of show-stopping moments. But the Olsens have their dedicated fans, and if this is a child's first exposure to the outdoors, so be it.