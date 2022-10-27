Not Available

"You Ruined My Life" was a cute TV movie (from the Wonderful World of Disney movies that they show on Saturday or Sunday nights) starring Soleil Moon Frye as Minerva, a spoiled girl who lived in a Las Vegas casino with her Uncle Howie who lets her do whatever she wants. Minerva gets into trouble a lot, and her Aunt Hermione threatens to take her away from Uncle Howie. Paul Reiser plays Dexter, a professor who figures out a way to win every time at blackjack. Dexter gets caught at cheating, and Uncle Howie works out a deal for Dexter to tutor Minerva so she can get into a private school back east. This is easier said than done, because Minerva has never been interested in school.