Not Available

You Ruined My Life

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"You Ruined My Life" was a cute TV movie (from the Wonderful World of Disney movies that they show on Saturday or Sunday nights) starring Soleil Moon Frye as Minerva, a spoiled girl who lived in a Las Vegas casino with her Uncle Howie who lets her do whatever she wants. Minerva gets into trouble a lot, and her Aunt Hermione threatens to take her away from Uncle Howie. Paul Reiser plays Dexter, a professor who figures out a way to win every time at blackjack. Dexter gets caught at cheating, and Uncle Howie works out a deal for Dexter to tutor Minerva so she can get into a private school back east. This is easier said than done, because Minerva has never been interested in school.

Cast

Soleil Moon FryeMinerva
Allen GarfieldHowie
Paul ReiserDexter Bunche
Mimi RogersCharlotte

View Full Cast >

Images