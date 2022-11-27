You Shall Not Sleep

Not Available

In an abandoned psychiatric hospital, a theatre group experiments with insomnia for the preparation of a stage play. With the passage of days without sleep, they reach new thresholds of perception that expose them to the secrets of the place and the energies that inhabit it. When Bianca, a young, promising actress, joins the cast, competing for the lead role, she must survive not only the intensity of the work and her cast mates, but the unknown force that is pulling them towards a tragic outcome.