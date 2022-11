Not Available

Rizette is a lady guard who is hopelessly in love with Eric, one of the tenants in the condominium where she is stationed. For the longest time she has fantasized that he will love her back. But when Eric's life was endangered, Rizette risked hers to save her knight in shining armor. Because of this, things were never the same between Eric and Rizette. But will it be a happy ending for them?