You Were Merely Lifted from the Ground

It is a story of Angeli (Maricel Soriano), an orphan girl raised by a wealthy widower, Diony (Eddie Garcia). Angeli's hardships as a child left her to be a possesive and selfish woman. Diony has an only son, Efraim (Gabby Concepcion). Angeli adores Efraim since childhood. Efraim and his dad have made Angeli the apple of their eyes. Santina (Lorna Tolentino) comes later in the picture and leaves Angeli vying head to head for the attention of his dad and the man he loves. Will Angeli win over Santina's delicate charm? Or will she be forced to accept where she really came from? Will Efraim pick Angeli over Santina?