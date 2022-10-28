Not Available

You Will Be Mine

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ICE3

Marie leaves home to study the piano at the conservatory in Lyons. Through lack of money, she is obliged to share an apartment with Emma, a friend of the family who has lived alone since the death of her father. The two young women develop a strange fascination for one another, which soon develops into an intense mutual need...

Cast

Judith DavisMarie Dandin
Isild Le BescoEmma
Johan LibéreauSami Decker
Edith ScobMademoiselle Lainé
Fabienne BabeOdile Dandin
Marc ChapiteauHervé Dandin

