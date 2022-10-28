You Will Be Mine

Marie leaves home to study the piano at the conservatory in Lyons. Through lack of money, she is obliged to share an apartment with Emma, a friend of the family who has lived alone since the death of her father. The two young women develop a strange fascination for one another, which soon develops into an intense mutual need...
|Judith Davis
|Marie Dandin
|Isild Le Besco
|Emma
|Johan Libéreau
|Sami Decker
|Edith Scob
|Mademoiselle Lainé
|Fabienne Babe
|Odile Dandin
|Marc Chapiteau
|Hervé Dandin
