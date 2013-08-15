You Will Be My Son

2013

Paul de Marseul is the owner of a prestigious vineyard in Saint-Emilion, an important wine-growing region of France. Paul is so proud of his vineyard that he can hardly bear to imagine that one day he must leave it to his son Martin. If only he had a son who was more talented, more enthusiastic about wine-growing... Then one day his eyes fasten on Philippe, the son of his manager. To Paul’s eyes, Philippe is the ideal son, a young man he would be happy to see inherit his vineyard. But how will Martin and Philippe’s father react when they discover what Paul has in mind?