You Will Kill

Sara lived a seemingly normal life before she had a Ouija board experience that unleashed a dark spirit. The spirit wants Sara to relive it's tortured past, and compels her to commit murder towards one of her family members or loved ones. Sara resists these threats and tries to stand against the power but she's forced to either watch her loved ones die one after the other, or obey the spirit and kill only one of them herself, as the spirit had done to her own son, long before. Sara must kill only one, and face the regret and pain of committing murder, or watch everyone around her die.