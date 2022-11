Not Available

Newly crowned queen of kung-fu films Hui Ying-hung, stars in Long Road To Gallantry, a rivetting swordswoman spectacle. Shaw Brothers' actress Lily Li teams up with one time kung-fu wonder boy Chen Kuan-tai in a quest to find a missing martial arts manual. It's new wave heroic bloodshed with new wave talent such as the upcoming Rosamund Kwan who went on to star in six Jet Li films.