Youm ou Lila

In a remote village in the mountains, Yzza is still waiting for the monthly package of medicine that her husband Hossein sends to treat their daughter. Failing to have the medicine being a matter of life and death, Yzza decides to go to Casablanca to fetch it. Without a proper address and with little money in her bag, this inexperienced, religious, naïve woman does not even fathom that Casablanca is an enormous metropolis, very far from her little rural village. Yzza’s bag is stolen and in her misfortune Yzza meets a young woman, a prostitute wanted by the police. From adventure to adventure, Yzza discovers the workings of an absurd society where her sensible codes are pushed and shoved. Director Naoufel Berraoui skillfully knits the portrayal of a city swarming with cars and people with the dramatic lives of his characters. A remarkable cast directed with sensitivity in a poignant drama with documentary-like accents.