Young and Dangerous

  Action
  Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Art Top Movie Productions

Nam opens a bar in Wanchai and continues his rise in Hong Kong's Hung Hing gang. His best friend, Chicken, needs to lie low, so he's sent to Taiwan to work for Lui, leader of the San Luen gang; there, he falls for the aging Lui's mistress, Ting Yiu. When Chicken returns to Hong Kong, he finds Nam in a struggle with long time rival, Fai Fat. Then, Lui shows up, demanding that Hung Hing sell him a half interest in their new Macau casino. When Chiang, the Hung Hing boss, wants to think about it, Lui threatens war, Chicken must choose sides, and Ting Yui sets up a meeting. Chicken's affections, Fai and Nam's rivalry, Lui's greed, and Ting's intentions are on a collision course.

Cast

Ekin ChengChan Ho Nam
Jordan ChanChicken / Saan Gai
Jerry LambBaau Pei / Pou Pan
Francis NgUgly Kwan
Frankie Ng Chi-HungUncle Bee
Gigi LaiSmartie / Sai Sai Nap

