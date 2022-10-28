Not Available

Young and Dangerous 6 - Born to Be King

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Artwell Productions Ltd.

Born to Be King, also known as Young and Dangerous 6, is the last and final installment to the mainstream franchise and characters. This film is a return to form for the series with what is considered a fitting end by fans. Chicken is set to marry Nanako (Anya), the daughter of Japanese yakuza boss Isako Kusaraki (Sonny Chiba), to tie relationships between the Taiwanese San Luen triad and Kurasaki's clan. When Chicken is set up and framed again for murder, he seeks his old friends from Hung Hing to clear his name.

Cast

Jordan ChanChicken / Saan Gai
Shu QiMei Ling
Gigi LaiTuan Mu Rong Yu
Sonny ChibaIchiro Kusakari
Roy CheungAkira Kusakari
AnyaNanako Kusakari

