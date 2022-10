Not Available

Jeff Garlin, known by many for his role as Jeff Greene on Curb Your Enthusiasm, returns to his hometown and his comedy roots for his first hour-long special. He performs to a sold-out crowd at the historic Second City Theatre in Chicago. Garlin is a wonderful storyteller and enjoys the kind of comedy where if anyone looks stupid, it’s him. So sit back, lie down or stand up if you want for a night with Jeff Garlin.