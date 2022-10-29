1954

Young at Heart

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1954

Studio

Arwin Productions

When Alex enters the lives of the musical Tuttle family, each of the three daughters falls for him. He is charming, good looking and personable. Laurie and Alex seem made for each other and become engaged. When Barney comes into the picture to help Alex with some musical arrangements matters become complicated. He is seen as a challenge by Laurie, who can't believe anyone could be as cynical, and she is more than a match for his gloomy outlook on life.

Cast

Frank SinatraBarney Sloan
Gig YoungAlex Burke
Ethel BarrymoreAunt Jessie Tuttle
Dorothy MaloneFran Tuttle
Robert KeithGregory Tuttle
Elisabeth FraserAmy Tuttle

