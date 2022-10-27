1953

Young Bess

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 28th, 1953

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The mother died under the executioner's axe; the daughter rose to become England's greatest monarch -- the brilliant and cunning Queen Elizabeth I. Jean Simmons portrays young Bess in this rich tapestry of a film that traces the tumultuous, danger-fraught years from Elizabeth's birth to her unexpected ascension to the throne at a mere 25. Charles Laughton reprises his Academy Award®-winning* role as her formidable father Henry VIII. Deborah Kerr plays her last stepmother (and Henry's last of six wives), gentle Catherine Parr. And Simmons' then real-life husband, Stewart Granger, adds heroics as Lord Admiral Thomas Seymour. In a resplendent world of adventure, romance and court intrigue, Young Bess reigns.

Cast

Stewart GrangerThomas Seymour
Deborah KerrCatherine Parr
Charles LaughtonKing Henry VIII
Kay WalshMrs. Ashley
Guy RolfeNed Seymour
Kathleen ByronAnn Seymour

View Full Cast >

Images