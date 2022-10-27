Young Black Jack

Not Available

On Christmas day, a bomb explodes in a shopping mall. The explosion was perpetrated by a serial bomber. A 9-year-old boy Kuro Hazama and his mother Mitsuko (Naho Toda) are seriously and transfered to a university hospital. With the elite skills of surgeon Dr. Jontaro Honma (Masachika Ichimura), Kuro survives, but is shocked to learn his mother is in a coma. Dr. Honma tells Tokio that when medical science advances, Michiko might one day awake. Tokio decides then to become a doctor. 15 years later, 24-year-old Kuro is a medical student and his mother is still in a coma. Kuro researches ways to awaken his mother whilst practising medicine without a licence.