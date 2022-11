Not Available

Elegant Angel presents Young Black Starlets 2 over 2 hours of the hottest young black girls! Elegant Angel and director LT bring you the second edition of Young Black Starlets featuring the hottest new ebony talent in the biz! These cute chocolate hunnies take on some of the biggest black cocks in porn! Starring Alexis Tae, Gia Gelato, Gia Vendetti, Nia Nacci and Cecilia Lion! Enjoy!