Dan and Lou. Martin and Doria. Four youngsters. Two couples who learn to love, to recover and break-up. YOUNG COUPLES talks about love. Of young love. Of crazy love. Passion, emotional crisis. The refusal of a declaration of 'non-love' and the rediscovery of one another. By combining moments of grace, sense of humor and cynicism, we follow the tribulations of these four characters in search of renewal, rebirth. The fate of these two couples, although essentially different, could be the story of a single couple caught up in a passion that is fading away. Played by charismatic personalities, real personalities, these lovers' romantic and passionate destinies wander in a sweltering Paris.