Young Cummers

Two by two, these flawlessly clear skinned, athletically muscular, well-hung hot young men engage one another in passionate sex. A total of ten different guys kiss, suck, rim and fuck one another to finally shoot their hot loads over or into one another. Sometimes the sex is bareback, and sometimes with a condom, but it is always sizzling. Director Clark moves his camera from living room to bedroom to bathroom - going wherever the action looks the hottest. Cast: Evgeniy Pauls,Evgeniy W.,Him (de),Linard (Luke Anders),Max (ik),Sharkin (de),Slavik Kabanov,Tom Ant,Tony (Tommy Hansen),Toxa (de)