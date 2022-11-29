Young Devils in School: Zéro de Conduite — Rushes, Sound, and Images

Not Available

While reconstruction of L’Atalante as a major feature has captured critical attention and debate, we also know that in 1933 even contemporary audiences, critics and politicians grasped the dangerous messages of Vigo’s mini-epic of school rebellion and took their scissors to it while keeping it from the public for more than a decade. Still, alternative versions reached other countries – including a different, early version in Italy – and pieces remain. Together with the rushes, outtakes and on location footage of Vigo during the shoot, Young Devils in School helps us to better understand Vigo’s original vision.