A blitzkrieg of blazing Brucesploitation action! A group of ruthless gangsters will do anything to get their hands on a missing book containing Bruce Lee’s lethal techniques. But when they kidnap Lee’s ex-girlfriend, young martial artist Bruce Wong (Bruce Le) will have to ferociously fight to save her. Featuring an incredible cast, including Lo Lieh as a drug kingpin, Chan Wai Man as a mysterious, cold-blooded assassin, and Bolo Yeung as a well-oiled, bear-hugging brawler, The Young Dragon is an action-packed blast!