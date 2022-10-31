Young Dudes

Not Available

2012 Apocalypse is coming! Adam and Guy, two best friends lost at 30 years old, accidentally start a revolution on facebook, dressing up as Michael Jackson and calling people to join together as one in the name of Love. Unexpectedly, the mission spreads like wild fire and becomes a global phenomenon, so big that three "agents" kidnap Adam and take him to a spooky parallel universe. Secret Service? Aliens? These "agents" offer Adam the chance to escape out of Time and achieve immortality? Scam or reality, Adam is headed for an excellent adventure!