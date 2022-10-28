1989

Young Einstein

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 1989

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Albert Einstein is the son of a Tasmanian apple farmer, who discovers the secret of splitting the beer atom to put the bubbles back into beer. When Albert travels to Sydney to patent his invention he meets beatuiful French scientist Marie Curie, as well as several unscrupulous types who try to take advantage of the naive genius and his invention.

Cast

Odile Le ClezioMarie Curie
Peewee WilsonMr. Einstein
Su CruickshankMrs. Einstein
John HowardPreston Preston
Christian ManonDarwin's Bodyguard
Basil ClarkeCharles Darwin

