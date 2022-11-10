1974

Young Frankenstein

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Release Date

December 14th, 1974

Studio

Crossbow Productions

A young neurosurgeon (Gene Wilder) inherits the castle of his grandfather, the famous Dr. Victor von Frankenstein. In the castle he finds a funny hunchback called Igor, a pretty lab assistant named Inga and the old housekeeper, Frau Blucher. Young Frankenstein believes that the work of his grandfather was delusional, but when he discovers the book where the mad doctor described his reanimation experiment, he suddenly changes his mind...

Cast

Gene WilderDr. Frederick Frankenstein
Marty FeldmanIgor
Teri GarrInga
Madeline KahnElizabeth
Cloris LeachmanFrau Blücher
Peter BoyleThe Monster

