Not Available

Ayed is a young Palestinian psychologist living in the embargoed territory of the Gaza Strip. Young Freud in Gaza follows him over the course of two years. This is a turbulent part of the world: suicide attacks, demonstrations and armed combat are the order of the day. In Ayed's own words, "We need a million psychologists in Gaza." The inhabitants of the Gaza Strip are constantly confronted with violence, and this has its repercussions on their mental health.