Young-gu and Daengchili

Ghosts come visiting to a deserted village. A child named Yong-gu approaches the deserted house where the ghosts are plotting away. The ghosts are afraid that their plans of conquering the human world may be compromised but breath easily when they realize that Yong-gu is a slow child. Thirsty for blood, the ghosts kill some people. Yong-gu suspects it is the ghosts' deed but no one believes him when he says so. Yong-gu goes to a Buddhist monk but the monk already knows about the ghosts. On a night with a full moon when Frankenstein is to be awakened, the monk, Yong-gu, and the children go to the deserted house. With the monk's powers, they are able to fight against the ghosts. But the monk falls to Dracula's attack. Dracula falls when he is hit by a rubber shoe thrown in haste…