Step aside Dirk Gently, there’s a new private eye in town. There’s no case too big, too small or too odd for Young Gun. The frizzy haired, wispy moustached, Hawaiian shirted PI takes his work seriously. Pay no mind to his tarted up secretary/taskmaster or to the fact that his master of gadgets also happens to run a sex shop. Ignore also that his choice of attire hints at a deep admiration for MAGNUM PI. When you hire Young Gun the job gets done.