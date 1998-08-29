Young Hercules

1998

This film directed by T.J. Scott is a prequel to the popular television series. At an academy for mythological warriors, 17-year-old Hercules (Ian Bohen) meets Jason, the next in line to rule Corinth. When Jason discovers that his father is ill, Hercules decides to seek out the Golden Fleece that could cure him. But limitations to his powers, as well as his half-brother Ares, stand in his way. Filmed against the breathtaking scenery of New Zealand.