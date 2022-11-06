Young Heroes of the Street

Not Available

A group of youngsters with untamed hearts often create conflicts with others and get into trouble. While meeting a pretty and gentle girl one day, will there be any change in their lives? Leaders of the Hairdressing Gang and Pork Gang, aka Black Hair Lover and Pigtail respectively, represent the new generation of the 1980s. Their thinking, actions and spirit seek to free themselves from the shackles of old traditional ideas. They are willful and uninhibited. During a gangsters’ meeting, two gangs come into conflict. In the end, all are arrested by detective Oolong. As juvenile delinquents, they are sent to be under the supervision of a female probation officer.